FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.