FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Prime Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE WPG opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

