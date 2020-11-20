FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

