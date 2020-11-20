FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 482.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 334,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,200 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

