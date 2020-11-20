FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prevail Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

PRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.96.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.