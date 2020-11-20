FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

NYSE LOW opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.