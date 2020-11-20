FY2021 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Issued By Clarus Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 27.36. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,800.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

