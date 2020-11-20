FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Issued By National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.75.

TSE:TRP opened at C$55.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 67.24%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

