FY2021 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.88.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) stock opened at C$97.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.49. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$84.01 and a one year high of C$111.65.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

