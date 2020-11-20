FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.