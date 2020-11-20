FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

