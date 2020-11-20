FY2021 EPS Estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Cut by Analyst (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

MVP stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. MediaValet Inc. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Company Profile

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

