FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nissan Chemical Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nissan Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NNCHY opened at $59.83 on Friday. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

