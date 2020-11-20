Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,562,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,332,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

MU opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $62.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

