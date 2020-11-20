Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 32,207 Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Monocle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Monocle Acquisition by 556.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 656,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNCL stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Monocle Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27).

Monocle Acquisition Company Profile

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunication sectors.

