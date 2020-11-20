Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,825 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 387,808 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

