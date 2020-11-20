Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEGH. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,336.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEGH opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.