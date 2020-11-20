Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.