Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 439.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.