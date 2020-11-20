Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000.

Forum Merger III stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Forum Merger III Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

