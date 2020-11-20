Gabriele Cerrone Purchases 45,000 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 45,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($49,385.94).

Shares of LON TILS opened at GBX 95.75 ($1.25) on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 million and a P/E ratio of -17.41.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.9773335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

