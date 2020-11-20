Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 187 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 658.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $65.35 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

