Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,668 shares of company stock worth $46,742,447. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

