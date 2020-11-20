Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 2,700 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 37,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $3,296,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,959,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,511,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,631 shares of company stock valued at $62,194,504 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

NASDAQ Z opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $119.47.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

