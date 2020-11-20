Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 4,801 Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $91,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

