Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 13,458 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOCS opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

