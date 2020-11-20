Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 20,000 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,877 shares of company stock worth $4,408,096. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.