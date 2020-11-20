Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.25% of Superior Industries International worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.