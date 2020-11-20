Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $186,000 Stock Position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.59% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $3.27 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04.

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

