Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BP were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.