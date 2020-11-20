Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $336,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

