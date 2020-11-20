Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $343,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.