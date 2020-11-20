Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $409,000 Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,598,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 1,198,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 370,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 3,404,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 2,956,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.