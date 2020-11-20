Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $118,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sabre by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 670,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 570,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

