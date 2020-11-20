Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $198,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

