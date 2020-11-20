Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $264,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.