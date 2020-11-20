Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $418,000 in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of MobileIron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the 3rd quarter worth $15,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MobileIron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MobileIron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MobileIron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron in the 2nd quarter worth $3,320,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,568,579 shares of company stock worth $25,086,057. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MobileIron stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. MobileIron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

