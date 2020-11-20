Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $262,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 714,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,552,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,988.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.