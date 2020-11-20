Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 11,100 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of GAMCO Investors worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 185.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

