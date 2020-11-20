Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in International Paper by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of IP opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

