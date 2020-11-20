Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Celsius were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celsius by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Celsius by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

CELH opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.07 and a beta of 1.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.