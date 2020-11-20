Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.