Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 38.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 429,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,000 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

