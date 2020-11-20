Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,979,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

ROIC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

