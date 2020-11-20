Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,003,500 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.19% of Hertz Global worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTZ opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $176.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

