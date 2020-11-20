Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

