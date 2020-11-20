Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blucora were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

