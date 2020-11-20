Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of EMR opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

