Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 18,400 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in QIAGEN by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

