Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATC opened at $71.76 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $497.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.